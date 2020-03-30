Tips for working from home alongside your partner and kids

To limit the spread of the coronavirus many are working from home.

For couples, this means your new co-worker is your significant other.

Working from home together can feel cramped and distracting.

Natali Plourde, a licensed therapist tells us about some strategies for couples to more productively work from home and maintain a healthy relationship.

She says remember the ABC's.

A for autonomy.

Couples can be two totally different people and still work in the same space.

Try to separate your work space if possible. If not, divide a room evenly amongst you and be conscious of your partners needs for silence by wearing headphones or your need for social interaction by creating a "meeting" space.

B for boundaries.

Respect your partners boundaries.

She says don't have conversations about your home life during work time. Leave the home stuff like the trash or dinner for after work like you would normally.

C is for commitment.

Plourde says remember you've both made a commitment not only to your jobs but also to each other.

She encourages everyone to try an exercise by imagining you're holding your partner's heart in the palm of your hands.

She says, "That heart for this moment in time is in my hands. I have the choice and I have the power to create healing for that hear, to crush that heart or to create hopelessness. When you understand that you have the power to do that for your partner, it changes the whole dialogue of what you may say next, or the behavior or the response that you have next."

Plourde says to take this time to learn about your partner as well.

We don't always get to see them in action, so encourage them with words of affirmation and compliment them on the things you notice like their dedication, their tone with a client over the phone or the cute way they twirl their hair when they're thinking.

Figuring out how to work next to your partner does have its challenges but what about throwing kids into the mix?

Plourde says it's natural to feel overwhelmed by the situation.

She recommends that when it comes to completing your work and helping the kids, divide and conquer.

Parents should take turns teaching their children throughout the day.

She says you should take time to think about how each child learns and schedule your days in blocks of time rather than minute by minute.

Plourde says this helps make the schedule more flexible.

She also say scheduling a family lunch break can be a good time for everyone to relax and do something fun together.

Go for a walk or choose a fun activity for the whole family to participate in during that time.

She says the most important thing for couples and parents to remember is that this too will pass.

Plourde says, "This is a different situation and this is a different challenge. But you've faced challenges before. What did you do the last time something was hard? This is a new dynamic and we are all kind of treading unknown waters but we have strengths inside of us. You can let life dictate to you how to live or you can choose to dictate how you live life."

For your mental health, Plourde reminds everyone just to have some fun.

Obviously keep a healthy work balance but enjoy your time together as well.

Prevent child abuse America has created a great list of resources to help parents work at home with their children.

You can visit preventchildabuse.org for more information.