Tiny picnic tables for squirrels are a hit

“You don’t have to be real good at it. You just have to be careful so you keep all your fingers.“

Jay Jenkins started woodworking when he was eight years old.

Now retired, he has a shed dedicated to the hobby.

“I started making flags out of repurposed wood, and I did that last year, and I was gearing up to do that again this year, and that’s when someone suggested, well how about picnic tables.”

But these picnic tables are a little too small for humans.

"I love squirrels! I had a squirrel that used to come visit me, and I’d feed him peanuts out of my hand, and he’d sit in my lap."

He’s made over 50 squirrel picnic tables in the past few weeks after he found they sold well.

“They’re cleaner than the birds. Used to be hosing off my deck all the time because of the birds. I don’t have to do that now with the squirrels, and the squirrels are here, so the birds stay away.”

The tiny picnic table idea was sent to him by a viewer on his YouTube channel, The Old Guy Network.

“I do unboxing for tools and show off the squirrel tables, that sort of thing.”

Jay is selling the tables through his Old Guy Network Facebook page. He also has a video up for how to build a tiny picnic table on your own.

He says woodworking is a good way to relax if you’re going a little nuts in quarantine.

“If somebody wants to get some pallet wood and put one together, I think everyone should try it anyway. Just be careful!”