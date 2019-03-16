Maine town to celebrate smelt with annual fish fry bash

A tiny town in Down East Maine will once again welcome hundreds of people this year to celebrate a little fish and the arrival of spring.

Organizers of the Downeast Salmon Federation's Annual Smelt Fry and Fisheries Celebration say this year's event will take place on April 13. The festival includes activities and displays about fisheries and conservation, and it's also a celebration of local food.

The salmon federation says this year's menu will include fried smelt, smoked mackerel, moose stew, and local blueberries. The event takes place in the town of about 560 every spring.

