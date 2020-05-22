Time for Mainers to be tourists in Maine

Mainers should reconsider their mindset when it comes to exploring their own state...

That is the opinion of one local tourism expert.

Kerrie Tripp is the Executive Director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She says with the current restrictions in place, businesses that rely on tourism dollars are due to sustain major losses.

So Tripp says now's a good time for Mainers to become tourists.

"It's the only way that a lot of these businesses have a hope of surviving as we go forward," said Tripp. "When you look at some of the hotels in the restaurants especially in the densely tourist areas. Bar Harbor in the mid coast. What they make in the summer is what sustains them through the winter."

She says it's too early to tell just how greatly those businesses will be impacted.

However, Memorial Day Weekend is historically the kick off of the busy season - so they expect to know more in a few days.

