Timber company plans $30 million investment at former Lincoln mill site

A cross laminated timber business is making a big investment at the former mill site in Lincoln.

"For us to be able to come into a community and find good qualified workforce people is important to our company mission," said Nick Holgorsen, Managing Director and Founding Partner of LignaTerra Global LLC.

100 new jobs are coming to Lincoln thanks to LignaTerra Global LLC.

The North Carolina-based company manufactures cross laminated timber.

They've announced an investment of $30 million to build the state's first cross laminated timber manufacturing facility on the former site of Lincoln Paper and Tissue.

CLT and other mass timber products are growing in popularity. The building material has been used for decades in Europe.

Officials with LignaTerra Global LLC say Lincoln is a great location for their industry because of its proximity to an abundant resource.

"We use wood as our primary component in the production of the line, so by having access to a lot of healthy trees and forest, is a primary factor," explained Holgorsen.

Officials say cross laminated timber is a sustainable green building product. Their hope is that this investment will help the re-emerging forest economy in Maine.

This manufacturing facility will hopefully be the first of many businesses to come into the former mill site.

"I think it's also the opening of what will be a series of events, not prepared for announcement yet, but other companies will come on and join this campus and will help Lincoln recover from where it once was as a paper mill town," said Rick Bronson, Town Manager of Lincoln.

"This really is a catalytic investment for us," explained Jay Hardy, Lincoln's Economic Development Director. "It gives us the anchor tenant for what we're calling the Maine Forest Products Innovation Park."

Officials say it will take about a year to build the new facility.

For now, they remain hopeful the company can become a leader in timber products.

To learn more about LignaTerra Global LLC visit: http://www.lignaterra.com/.