Police have handed out 232 tickets since Maine’s new hands free driving law went into effect last month.

According to the Portland Press Herald, legislative analysts predicted about 55-hundred tickets being written through the end of June.

The law went into effect on September 19th.

Fine and fees are $85 for first-time offenders.

Drivers are permitted to use hands-free calling systems or aftermarket Bluetooth devices to make and receive calls hands-free.