Tick season is afoot in Maine

Ticks are out.

That reminder from staff at the UMaine Tick lab.

They say a warmer winter has allowed ticks to survive and be active earlier.

As families go out for walks and exercise or just to escape isolation for a bit, it's time to start checking for the biting pests.

We've also had a lot of questions from viewers about whether mosquitoes or ticks could carry coronavirus.

So, we sought answers for you.

Griffin Dill of the tick lab says, "There's currently no evidence that mosquitoes or ticks or other biting pests can transmit the coronavirus to humans. These ticks and mosquitoes and other biting pests, they can and do transmit other viruses, but it's a pretty complex system and not all viruses are able to make that journey, and to our knowledge, there's really no evidence that coronavirus is able to be transmitted by ticks or mosquitoes."

The next time you make your scheduled visit to the grocery store, you might want to add bug spray to your list.