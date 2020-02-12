Thursday storm to include some accumulation of snow

The storm is expected to bring 2-5 inches of accumulation to our region from the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft areas southward.

Folks to the north could see about 1 to 3 inches.

Full forecast from the WABI TV-5 Weather Center: (Updated: Wednesday February 12, 2020 @3:42PM)

High pressure was positioned to our south today. This provided us with partly cloudy skies as temperatures ran a bit above average as well. This area of high pressure will slide off the East Coast overnight as our next weather maker approaches from the southwest. As a result, we’re looking at increasing clouds tonight with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s statewide.

A system will push in from west to east starting around daybreak tomorrow. The snow will fall at a light to moderate clip throughout the morning and afternoon. The highest totals will be found in the southern half of the state, generally from the Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft areas and south. This is where 2-5 inches of snow is likely to accumulate. North of this region, up towards Aroostook County, a generally 1-3 inches is expected. For the most part, the snow will taper off tomorrow evening, however, a few lingering snow showers are possible into the nighttime. Highs tomorrow will run in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

A blast of arctic air will move in behind an approaching cold front Thursday night. Temperatures on Friday morning will run in the single digits above in below zero across the state. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected on Friday, along with frigid temperatures as high pressure builds back into the region. Highs will run in the single digits north, teens south. Friday night into Saturday morning lows will run 5-15 degrees below zero for much of our viewing area but some of the deeper valleys across the north will likely be colder. High pressure will stay in control on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the teens to near 20 degrees. A few snow showers or snow squalls are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Otherwise, it will likely stay dry on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and milder temps in the mid 20s to low and mid 30s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, lows will fall back to the upper teens to mid 20s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Periods of light to moderate snow, steadiest in the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the mid 20s to low and mid 30s. 2-5” of snow likely from the Dover-Foxcroft area south. 1-3” across the north.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny skies and very cold. Highs in the single digits north, teens south.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold, highs in the teens to near 20 degrees. Scattered snow showers/snow squalls possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday: A few morning snow showers or snow squalls possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies and milder. Highs will top out in the mid 20s to mid 30s statewide.

Chris Ewing

WABI TV-5 & CW Meteorologist