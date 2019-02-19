Thursday is the "Great American Spitout" to raise awareness of smokeless tobacco dangers

The Great American Spit Out takes place Thursday.

Officials with the Department of Veterans Affairs encourage all veterans to stop using smokeless tobacco products.

This national observance is aimed at decreasing the use of smokeless tobacco and increasing awareness of its negative health effects.

The VA says those who stop using these products for for at least one day have a better chance of stopping permanently.

VA offers additional resources, including:

• Quit VET, a toll-free national Quitline at 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) for Veterans to speak with a tobacco cessation counselor and make a quit plan to receive ongoing support and counseling after their quit date. Quitline counselors are available between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday. Quitline counselors offer continued support through follow-up calls and counseling.

• SmokefreeVET, a text message program (text VET to 47848) that provides Veterans with three to five text messages a day of support, advice and encouragement while they stop using tobacco. Veterans can also text the keywords URGE, STRESS and DIPPED anytime to receive an immediate tip for coping with an urge to use, stress or a slip.

There are very serious health effects associated with using smokeless tobacco, including cancer of the mouth and esophagus, heart disease, stroke, tooth decay and receding gums. A 2015 survey by CDC found that an estimated 29.2 percent of Veterans in the U.S. use at least one tobacco product, with 5.2 percent using smokeless tobacco specifically.

For more information and resources about tobacco cessation and how families and friends of Veterans can help, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco.