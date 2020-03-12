Throwing pies to raise money for kids in need

Some folks in Bangor are getting a pie in the face to make sure others in the area have enough to eat.

Sutherland Weston Marketing Communication in Bangor is accepting donations to benefit the United Way of Eastern Maine.

Money raised from the "just desserts" fundraiser goes to fight food insecurity.

For every fifty dollars collected, a shaving cream pie will be thrown in the face of a team captain.

Sometimes a guest can get the pie, too.

Donations start now and the pies will be thrown starting Monday.

Donations will end at 3:14pm sharp each day.

At 4:00 the pies will be thrown, it will also be live streamed on Facebook.

Visit sutherlandweston.com/justdesserts to donate.