Thrift store celebrates a successful year in new location

A thrift store in Bangor is celebrating one year at a new location.

The Attic moved to its current spot on Cumberland Street last January.

Volunteers at the store say the larger space has allowed them to expand what they offer and has also led to increased donations.

They say they hope to fill a need in the community by providing products at very low prices.

Angela Walsh is the PTO President for All Saints Catholic School and one of the managers of The Attic.

"A hundred percent of proceeds goes to All Saints Catholic School. We are very fortunate to be run be retired parishioners and school parents. So that's how we're operating and it's wonderful. We've been around for 35 years in this area."

From 10 to noon Wednesday they will be serving free coffee and donuts as a thank you to their customers.