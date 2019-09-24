Three who were injured in Farmington explosion remain hospitalized

Three of the people who were injured in last week's explosion in Farmington remain in hospitals.

Larry Lord, the LEAP, Incorporated employee who helped evacuate his coworkers in the moments before the blast, is in critical condition at Mass General in Boston.

Fire Chief Terry Bell is in fair condition, while Captain Scott Baxter is in serious condition. Both are at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Fire investigators have not yet released details about what might have caused the explosion at the LEAP building.

