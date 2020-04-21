Three people taken to hospital after Kenduskeag crash

Police say three people were sent to a hospital Monday night after a crash in Kenduskeag.

We're told all three have minor injuries.

No names are being released at this time.

Officials say four people were in a pick-up truck that went off the Townhouse Road around 9:45 p.m.

Dakota Bartlett, Kenduskeag Fire Chief, said, "Truck was on fire when we were called out. Everyone made it out. It was quickly extinguished with an extinguisher when the first arriving engine got here. Pole downs, wires are on the road. The power company has been called we are going to see if we can get the lines back up and the road cleared as soon as we can. "

The crash remains under investigation.

Emera is on scene working to restore power to affected customers.