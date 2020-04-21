Three people rescued after kayaks capsize on Sabattus Pond

Game wardens and members of the Sabattus Fire Department rescued three men Tuesday afternoon after their kayaks capsized on Sabattus Pond.

They say 29-year-old Corey Bouchard, his father, and 26-year-old Cody McClain were thrown into the water when winds picked up and swamped the two kayaks they were in.

All three men were taken to a hospital.

We're told they were alert and conscious but showing signs of hypothermia.

Game wardens say life jackets likely saved all three of their lives as they were in the frigid water for over 45 minutes.