Three people involved in a Presque Isle shooting indicted

Three people involved in a Presque Isle shooting that happened in September have been indicted.

According to the Aroostook County Grand Jury, Jomo White has been indicted on several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Jason Alexander and Brittany Britton have also been indicted and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and robbery.

On September 9th, police were called to a home on Northern Road after a man called 911 saying he'd been shot.