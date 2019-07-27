Three people injured in head-on motorcycle crash

Three people were involved in a head-on motorcycle crash just outside of Rangeley Saturday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's office, the crash happened around 1:30 along route 16 in Dallas Plantation.

According to officials, a motorcycle drove by 45-year-old Jill Cayford of Anson was headed west when it crossed the centerline hitting another motorcycle head-on.

Cayford suffered serious injuires and was lifeflighted to CMMC.

The second motorcycle was operated by Gregory Mochi and Katherine Mochi of Massachusetts.

Katherine was also lifeflighted and is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

