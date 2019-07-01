Three people injured in bus crash on I-295

First responders and state police responded to mile marker 39 on I-295 north in Bowdoinham for a reported bus crash Monday.

The bus, renovated to function as an ice cream truck, was forced off of the highway due to a car attempting to pass it, which in turn caused the two vehicles to collide.

The bus overturned at the point of collision. The car was also forced off the road.

The two occupants of the bus and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.