Three people facing charges after Palmyra drug bust

Three people are facing charges after a drug bust in Palmyra.

28-year-old Myles Cloutier of Hartland, 27-year-old Dustin McKenney, and 23-year-old Lindsey Stenson, both of Skowhegan, are all charged with trafficking in fentanyl.

MDEA agents say they witnessed the group actively involved in drug transactions.

Officials say they stopped a car on I-95 Tuesday with all three inside.

Drug agents say they found drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun on McKenney.

Agents also searched two rooms at a Palmyra motel where they say they found fentanyl, two handguns, and more than $8,000 in cash.

We're told the retail street value of the seized fentanyl is estimated at $12,000.