Three people critically injured as they tried to escape fire in Rumford

Several people were injured, three of them critically, in a fire that spread to multiple buildings on Hancock Street in Rumford.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Rumford Fire Chief Chris Reed. It spread to multiple buildings, forcing people to jump from upper floors to get out.

Reed said three buildings were destroyed. Two of them were multi-family homes.

Crews are still on the scene, putting out hot spots, and the state fire marshal is investigating. Reed said the fire likely spread quickly because the buildings are old and close together.

We are told no firefighters were injured.

The manager of the Aubuchon Hardware store in Rumford, Kevin Jamison, posted on Facebook that people affected by the fire can spend the night in his store. He also said he is collecting items for the victims.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.