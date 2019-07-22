Three people arrested in Orrington standoff face judge in Bangor court

Three people arrested following a standoff in Orrington were in court Monday.

Jason Ashe and Rochelle Gleason of Glenburn and Steven Nason face multiple charges including robbery and assault.

Court documents say nason was housesitting for his mother at her home on Johnson Mills Road.

Documents say the three were there with another woman when they held her down, beat her and stole from her.

She then called police.

Police say they failed to leave the home, touching off a standoff that lasted through the day.

"There was some drinking and drugs involved and at one point the victim reported that the two males grabbed her, held her down, Rochelle Gleason, the female co-defendant was then hitting her," said Brendan Trainor, Assistant District Attorney for Penobscot County.

Nason and Ashe have long criminal histories.

Nason is being held on $25,000 bail.

Ashe on $10,000 cash bail.

Gleason on $5,000 cash bail.

All are expected back in court in early September.