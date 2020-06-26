Three people arrested after domestic violence incident on Verona Island

Three people are under arrest after a domestic violence incident on Verona Island Thursday.

Early Thursday morning Hancock County Sheriffs deputies were searching for 44-year-old Jeffrey Witham in connection with the incident.

They went to his home and couldn't find him.

But they arrested 41-year-old Nathan Dilworth and 37-year-old Lintisha Oliveras, both of Verona Island.

Dilworth is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Oliveras is charged with violation of condition of release.

Maine State Police and other departments soon joined the investigation.

Witham was finally found and arrested in Plymouth.

He has been charged with several crimes, including domestic violence assault and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.