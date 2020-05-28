Three more die with coronavirus in Maine, death toll 84

Three people more people have died with coronavirus in Maine..

All of them were from Cumberland County, that brings the death toll to 84.

The Maine CDC is reporting a 52 case jump since yesterday - bringing the state's total cases to 2,189.

1,951 are confirmed - while 238 are probable.

1,402 people have recovered.

264 have been hospitalized over the span of the testing process.

27 of the cases come from Cumberland County - there are now 1,092 cases there.

12 from Androscoggin County, the second largest increase.

5 in York County.

Those are the three counties the Governor announced yesterday would not be allowed to re-open for dine in service at restaurants on Monday.

The 1 new case in Penobscot County is the 100th.

TV5 will have the Maine CDC briefing this afternoon - expected at 2pm.

It will be live on air and streamed on our website.