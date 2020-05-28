Three more die with coronavirus in Maine, death toll 84

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people more people have died with coronavirus in Maine..
All of them were from Cumberland County, that brings the death toll to 84.
The Maine CDC is reporting a 52 case jump since yesterday - bringing the state's total cases to 2,189.
1,951 are confirmed - while 238 are probable.
1,402 people have recovered.
264 have been hospitalized over the span of the testing process.
27 of the cases come from Cumberland County - there are now 1,092 cases there.
12 from Androscoggin County, the second largest increase.
5 in York County.
Those are the three counties the Governor announced yesterday would not be allowed to re-open for dine in service at restaurants on Monday.
The 1 new case in Penobscot County is the 100th.
TV5 will have the Maine CDC briefing this afternoon - expected at 2pm.
It will be live on air and streamed on our website.