Three more coronavirus deaths reported by Maine CDC

Three more people have died of coronavirus since Tuesday, according to the Maine CDC.

One more in Cumberland County and two in Waldo County.

This brings the state's death toll to 39.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 907, up 19 from yesterday.

The Maine CDC says half of those who've tested positive have recovered.

There have been 144 people hospitalized at some point.

County-by-county numbers reveal Piscatiquis County still only has one confirmed case of coronavirus.

The number in Cumberland County rose by nine to 395 cases.

There's 99 in Kennebec County, two more than yesterday.

One more case has been confirmed in Penobscot County bringing that total to 47.

