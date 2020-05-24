Three men facing charges after breaking into camp

Three men are facing charges after breaking into a camp on the Seboeis River.

Police say 24-year-old Stephen Stimpson, 24-year-old Aaron Collette both of Bangor, and 23-year-old Alex Morneault of Brewer were arrested and charged with Burglary, Trespass, Theft, and Criminal Mischief.

Officials say a camp owner and its caretaker found the three men at the camp Saturday morning.

We're told the caretaker held the three men in the driveway at gunpoint until troopers arrived.

Police say the men broke the doors to the camp and an out building and that some items were removed from the camp and found outside.

All three men were taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

State police ask that anyone with information on any of these crimes to call them at 532-5400.

