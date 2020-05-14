Three men arrested after drug bust in Trescott

Police said a drug investigation in Trescott Wednesday night led to a standoff.

31-year-old Mark Fields, 25-year-old Darius Hutchison of New York, and 25-year-old Justin Melendez of New York are charged with trafficking drugs.

Fields and Hutchison are also charged with creating a police standoff.

Police said they got a warrant to search a home on County Road.

They said they went there about 9 o'clock Wednesday night and the men wouldn't come out.

We're told a tactical team forced them out about 5:30 Thursday morning.

MEDA agents searched the home.

We're told even though the suspects tried to dispose of the drugs, agents seized more than a half-ounce of crack cocaine and $10,000.