Three local communities place bid on winter rock salt together

Three local communities are coming together in an effort to save money this winter.

Bangor City Council Chair Ben Sprague says the city placed a joint bid for winter rock salt with Brewer and Hampden.

He says they came to a price around $46 per ton.

That's about $10 a ton chaper than last year.

Sprague says this should save a significant amount of money in the public works budget that can be used elsewhere.

"We'll save probably $100,000, at least, and that savings will either be back to the bottom line on the overall budget or we'll be able to disperse that money elsewhere in the public works budget and just from driving around town there's a lot of places that need some attention," said Sprague.

Sprague says they've done joint bids in the past but this is the first time these three communities have come together for one.

