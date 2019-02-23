UPDATE: Three injured, one critically, in 2 snowmobile crashes

Maine Warden Service continues to urge snowmobile riders to slow down after two more crashes Friday injured three people, leaving one in critical condition.

Duane Carter, 55, of Spencer, Massachusetts, is in critical condition after an overnight crash near Staceyville.

Two men failed to negotiate a curve, causing Carter to hit the back of a snowmobile with his machine. We're told he was thrown from his sled.

Keith Sanford, 47, of Benedicta, suffered a back injury in the crash.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Carter remains in critical condition at EMMC.

An Auburn woman was injured in Bridgton after hitting a pressure ridge on Long Lake.

Karissa Baldinell, 25, of Auburn, was riding with her father when she was thrown from her vehicle, according to witnesses.

She suffered a broken leg and was transported to the hospital.