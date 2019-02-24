Three injured following Saturday night car accident in China

Maine State Police said three men were injured -one of them was life-flighted to the hospital -after their car ran off the Mann Road in China Saturday night.

We're told the driver, 20-year-old Dominic Conlogue of Palermo, is in critical condition.

Maine State Police said their car went off the road about 9 p.m., struck some trees and overturned. Conlogue and one of his passengers, 20-year-old Austin Berry, of Machias were pinned inside the car. Firefighters freed them.

Berry and third passenger, 20-year-old Cole Donald of Palermo, were treated at the hospital and released.

State Police say speed and alcohol are expected to be factors