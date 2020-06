Three people were hurt in a crash on Route 2 in Palmyra Wednesday morning.

it happened just before 1 o'clock.

Police say the driver of a pick-up, 43-yr-old Corey Porter of Brookton, fell asleep at the wheel.

According to police, Porter's truck crossed the centerline and hit a car.

Porter and two 19-year-old women in that car were taken to the hospital.

All of the injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The road was closed for nearly two hours.