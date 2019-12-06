Three first responders receive honors for hard work and dedication

The Penobscot County Fire Chief’s Association wanted to find a way to recognize firefighters in their communities.

So, they thought why not start an award program.

The association handed out its first-ever set of awards Thursday night at the Levant Fire Department.

Captain Mike Hildreth with Old Town Fire received Fire Officer of the Year.

Firefighter Mike Simmons was awarded Firefighter of the Year. Simmons is with the Hermon Fire Department.

Levant's Eric Strout was awarded Fire Chief of the Year.

They all say they were shocked and humbled to be honored because they really love what they do.

Eric Strout, awarded Fire Chief of the Year, "I serve with some of the best fire chiefs in the state of Maine. Every single one of these people are mentors or people that I look up to and have them to have the respect to earn this first award, absolutely amazing."

"I don't do it for recognition. That's why I'm kinda embarrassed and shocked that it even happened because I enjoy what I do. I love helping people," Mike Hildreth, awarded Fire Officer of the Year, said.

"I really give all the credit to my wife. She's been very patient through my 30 years of fire and EMS service. It's a lot of time away from the home and family. She's been very understanding. She is my rock," added Firefighter of the Year, Mike Simmons.

"It'll be nice to look back over the years as faces changes as people move on. You'll be able to remember in that year those people did a wonderful job for the county," President of Penobscot County Fire Chief's Association, Tom Higgins, said.

These plaques will be on display at the Penobscot County Emergency Management Office.

A tradition that will continue on as new names will be etched into them for years to come.