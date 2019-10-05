Three fallen firefighters honored at the annual firefighters memorial service

Maine's Fallen Firefighter Memorial was held earlier this morning in Augusta.

Hundreds were in attendance to pay respect to Maine's three firefighters who died in the last year.

"We gather to pay our respects to our fellow firefighters who have given to ultimate sacrifice," said State Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas.

"In light of recent tragedies, this annual tribute to Maine's fallen firefighters has taken on a painful new significance. The losses of Captain Joel Barnes from Berwick, Chief Gary Sacco of Oxford, and Captain Michael Bell of Farmington have shaken our state. In the process has provided an unnecessary and unwanted reminder of the risks our first responders willingly take on," said a representative from Governor Mills Office.

"It is significant that here in the shadow of our state house stands monuments to our first responders. Our fallen first responders. The firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel who gave their all to protect the people throughout our great state," says Senator Susan Collins.

"These men are gone but they are not and will never be forgotten. In their names and in their memories we will recommit ourselves to offer our continuous support and deepest gratitude to all who served as did," says Mills Office.

