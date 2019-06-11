Three elementary school teachers retiring after almost 150 years of combined teaching

"It really hasn't hit home yet."

Marcia Hughes, Sharon Beaver, and Elizabeth Chadwick are good friends. They all work as teachers at Farrington Elementary School.

"The three of us do a lot of things together."

They even share a retirement date.

"I have no doubt that come Thursday when I walk out the door, I will be crying." says Chadwick.

Combined, they have almost 150 years of teaching experience.

"It's just so hard to think of retirement because you still think, well, I could use this for next year." says Beaver.

"I'm gonna feel lost in the fall." says Hughes.

They say they've had fulfilling careers.

"It's something I've always wanted to do." says Chadwick. "And I'm so lucky that I got to do it for so long and to love it as much as I have."

"I love to see them when they come in, the young grades, see how they grow through the years." says Beaver.

"Make a difference in a child's life." says Hughes. "Do something that will help a child actually feel that they are someone special."

But even though they're setting out for retirement…

"I'm looking forward to ocean time with my friends."

"I'd like to travel and do some volunteering."

…It will be hard to stay away.

"I want to come back to the school and volunteer because I've got to be able to do something with students." says Hughes. "It's just my life."

"I hope if nothing else..." says Chadwick, "I've made those children feel safe and comfortable coming to school knowing that when they come, they don't have to think about everything else in their lives."