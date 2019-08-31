Three dead in rollover crash at Acadia National Park

Three people died early Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed and rolled over at Acadia National Park, according to the National Park Service.

A fourth person in the vehicle survived and was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, according to Christie Anastasia, a spokesperson for Acadia National Park. Anastasia said she could not release the name of the survivor and had no information about his or her condition.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on the one-way section of the Park Loop Road, Anastasia said. When Bar Harbor police arrived at the crash scene, they found three people dead, she said.

No other information was released about the crash except that the vehicle had rolled over. Anastasia said the names of the people who died likely would not be released until Tuesday. She would not release the name of the person who survived or whether that person was a passenger in the vehicle or the driver.

Anastasia said all four people in the car were visitors to the island and Acadia National Park but would not say whether they were from Maine or out of state.