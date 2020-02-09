UPDATE: Three dead, two injured in Clinton crash

State Police have confirmed to TV5 that three people are dead and two others are injured following a single car crash in Clinton.

It happened on the Hinckley Road just after 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

Official say everyone in the car is under the age of 18.

At least one person was taken to a Portland hospital to be treated for their injuries.

State Police believe speed and driver inexperience were factors in the crash.

No names are being released at this time.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.