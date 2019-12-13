Three charged with drug trafficking after search of Cambridge man's vehicle and home

Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on I-95 near Bangor Wednesday night.

Police say the vehicle was driven by 34-year-old Russell Raye of Cambridge.

They say they found cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine in the vehicle with a street value of $130,000.

Police say they also found cash believed to be from drug sales in the vehicle and at Raye's home as well as more drugs and firearms at the home.

Raye and his passengers, 24-year-old Katherine Scott from Guilford and 21-year-old Matthew McKusick from Sangerville, are all charged with trafficking and are being held at Penobscot County Jail.