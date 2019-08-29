Three car accident in Holden sends two people to the hospital

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle accident in Holden just after 10 Thursday night.

The accident happened on Route 1A near 314 Main Road in Holden.

According to officials two vehicles were headed towards Brewer and one was headed towards Holden.

Officials say the lead vehicle headed towards Brewer crossed the center lane striking the vehicle headed towards Holden which caused that vehicle to cross the lane and strike the second vehicle traveling towards Brewer.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.