Three arrested in Auburn for counterfeit ring

Auburn police say they arrested three people Friday after responding to reports that the group was trying to shop with counterfeit hundred-dollar bills.

According to Auburn police, the three suspects: 19-year-old Shaniya Jade Simmons, 22-year old Sadie Hiers, and 22-year old Kshawn Vincent Brooks are all from Bronx, New York.

Police believe the three were traveling to Maine from New York, stopping at various Home Depot locations and buying high-value items with counterfeit money.

Officials determined that the group was able to purchase 35-hundred dollars worth of merchandise from the Augusta Home Depot with fake money.

Each of the three suspects was charged with aggravated forgery.