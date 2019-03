Three people were arrested last night after authorities searched a room at a motel in Medway and a car at a convenience store.

Authorities say they seized heroin, cocaine, two loaded firearms, and about $3,500 in cash.

36-year-old Robert Bell of Enfield is charged with drug trafficking and felony firearm possession.

36-year-old Tara Boutilier of Howland is charged with drug trafficking.

And, 35 year old Nicholas Bell of Millinocket is charged with drug possession.