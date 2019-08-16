Three arrested after drug bust at Fairfield home

Three people were arrested at a Fairfield home this week on drug charges.

Early Wednesday morning, authorities searched the home of 24-year-old Brock Peters on Martin Stream Road.

Peters is charged with drug possession after authorities say they seized heroin and fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal meth, and some pills.

We're told those drugs have an estimated street value of $30,000.

21-year-old Alivia Gordon of Waterville faces charges of trafficking, furnishing, and possession.

21-year-old Ryley O'Brien of Winslow is charged with trafficking and possession.

Police say they also found more than $2,000 in cash, digital scales, and drug related paraphernalia.

They say other people may also be charged.