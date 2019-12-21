Three airlines in the running to provide essential air service to Presque Isle International Airport

The bids are in. Three airlines are in the running to provide essential air service to Presque Isle International Airport.

Competition is a healthy aspect of the business world, including air service. Airport Director Scott Wardwell says city officials have begun the task of reviewing the three bids they received this week for essential air service. Submitting bids were: United Airlines, Silver Airways, and Southern.

"The United aircraft is a 50-seat regional jet," explained Scott Wardwell, director of Presque Isle International Airport. "The Silver aircraft is actually the Saab 340, like we had here prior to United; that's a 34-seat. And - and basically the Southern aircraft is - is a 9-seat Caravan.

Wardwell says the two larger aircraft would have in-cabin service. United would continue to fly into Newark. Both Silver and Southern would fly into Boston. Southern also offers the option of flying into Portland. The next step in the process will be a public meeting at Presque Isle Middle School on January 3rd at 6 p.m.

"There'll be actually a review of the bids performed by our air service consultant. And he'll also go over the entire essential air service process, and then there will be an opportunity for public comment," said Wardwell.

Following that meeting, City Council will meet January 8th to further discuss the bids and public input.

"During that meeting they'll actually vote on a recommendation, but it's only a recommendation to U.S. DOT," said Wardwell. "That recommendation is submitted to U.S. DOT, and then U.S. DOT has four additional criteria that they look at in their final selection.

Wardwell says because U.S. DOT makes the final decision, city officials are recommending the public submit written comments directly to DOT.