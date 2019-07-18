Three NY men face federal charges in deadly Rangeley robbery attempt in 2016

Three men from New York are now facing federal charges after a deadly attempted robbery in Rangeley three years ago.

48-year-old Andre Muller, 39-year-old Robert Holland, and 57-year-old Hector Munoz were arrested this week in New York.

They were indicted by a federal grand jury in Bangor, accused of trying to steal drugs.

Munoz is charged with attempted robbery. All of them are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

In July 2016, Munoz and another man, Michael Bokun, broke into a home in Rangeley.

Court documents say they were armed with knives and a baseball bat.

The homeowner, Jordan Richard, shot Munoz and Bokun. Bokun died.

In January, Richard was sentenced to 13 years in prison for selling cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from his homes in Rangeley and New Sharon.

He also admitted to firing a gun during a drug crime.