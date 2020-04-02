Three Maine towns selected for national entrepreneurship program

At a time when many small businesses are struggling, the Maine Community Foundation is providing a lift to local communities. The Ellsworth-based non-profit is helping bring tens of thousands of dollars three Maine towns.

The National Main Street Center has selected Monson, Skowhegan and Lisbon for its Community Entrepreneurship Program. The Center will provide workshops, training and assessments to help develop an environment where ideas and businesses can thrive.

Each town will also receive up to $25,000 dollars in grants in both 2020 and 2021.

MaineCF, in partnership with the Maine Development Foundation's Maine Downtown Center, managed the application process for this program.