Three Maine companies suing over PPP loan denial

Three Maine companies are suing the U.S. Small Business Administration for denying them Paycheck Protection Program loans.

They were rejected because they had previously filed for bankruptcy.

The Portland Press Herald reports the owners of The Camden Harbour Inn are on the suit.

M.G. Transport and A.S. and B.C. Gould and Sons, both of Cornville, are also on the claim that was filed in Portland.

They feel the SBA's policy against issuing forgivable loans to companies in bankruptcy is unfair and discriminatory.

The lawsuit states that the CARES Act - where the PPP money comes from - does not specify bankruptcy as a disqualifier for the loan program.