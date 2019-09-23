Three Farmington firefighters and LEAP maintenance worker remain hospitalized

The maintenance manager hailed as a hero after last week's deadly explosion in Farmington, is back in critical condition at a Boston hospital.

Mass General officials had said Friday that Larry Lord had been upgraded to serious condition, but that changed over the weekend.

Information on a GoFundMe page set up for Lord says he suffered burns to more than half of his body along with other injuries.

Three Farmington firefighters remain hospitalized at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Fire Chief Terry Bell and Captain Scott Baxter remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, the hospital said.

Scott Baxter's father, Theodore Baxter, was in fair condition.

