Thousands without power in Corinth area

About 4,700 customers in the Corinth area are without power and have been since Monday night.

According to Emera Maine, crews discovered that the outage was caused by a tree that fell on a transmission line in that right-of-way during high winds Monday night.

The area is very difficult to access, according to the utility company, and has multiple water crossings and swamps. Crews are repairing the damage Tuesday morning.

They are now in the process of bringing in special equipment to reach that section in East Corinth.

"We realize that our customers are inconvenienced by this lengthy outage, and we’re working to safely restore service as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," says Judy Long, spokeswoman for Emera Maine.