Thousands turn out for Luke Combs concert

Thousands of country music fans found a cabin fever reliever in Bangor Friday night..

Luke Combs played what officials at the Cross Center said was a sold out show.

The concert came as a welcome respite from the long cold winter.

Starting at 7pm, fans were lined up outside the venue hours before the venue before the doors opened at 5:30.

Sierra and Mikayla Tolman of Carmel got in line at 2.

"She has been looking forward to this since they went on pre-sale," said Sierra, talking about her younger sister who had never been to any concert before Friday.

Why Luke Combs - we asked.

"Because his songs have just gotten me through everything," answered Mikayla.

Fans we spoke with said that after Friday they are more than ready for summer shows on the Bangor Waterfront...

