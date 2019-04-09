Thousands remember fallen Maine State Police Detective Campbell

There was almost complete silence while 3,000 law enforcement members gathered to say goodbye to their fallen brother, Maine State Detective Ben Campbell. That silence broken when bagpipes were played and personal words were spoken.

Maine State Police Chief Colonel Jon Cote said Campbell had everything it took to make up a perfect state trooper including traits that cannot be taught which is why he stopped to help someone in need the morning he died.

"Not stopping would have never entered his mind. We will get through this. We will. But we will never exactly be the same," said Cote.

"We will honor Ben each day by serving others in the way he demonstrated and the way he would expect us to serve. Ben would demand it."

Memories shared by troopers Campbell worked with described him as a relentlessly positive man who loved his job, his family and life every day.

"If you are ever in doubt if what's right, or if you're afraid of what might happen if you see some higher purpose or greater meaning in any of this, or need a reason to do what needs to be done, here's one: Because Ben Campbell did it and that's good enough for us," said Terry James.

The most emotional words were delivered by Campbell's wife, Hilary, who had messages of gratitude to give including one for the driver her husband was helping when he died.

"May that smile that he greeted you with forever be engrained in your mind and your heart. I hope it will help your healing because your life is forever changed."

And to Ben.

"I love you. I love you with every piece of my being. I promise I'll do everything in my power to raise our son with your positive outlook. To me you didn't just become a hero on the morning of April 3rd. You were my hero the day I met you."

Troopers also spoke about the importance of letting themselves grieve and leaning on one another during this extremely difficult loss.