Thousands of pounds of food collected in United Way of Mid-Maine's CANstruction contest

Parents always tell their children not to play with their food.

But in Waterville Friday, the adults were the ones doing the playing -- all for a good cause.

The United Way of Mid-Maine hosted a "CANstruction" contest to kickoff their community campaign.

Over a dozen businesses collected food items and essentials and were given two hours to build sculptures.

Everything will be donated to local school backpack programs and food pantries.

"It's really great because you can just feel the energy in the room and everybody gets to have a way to give back in a different way," said Samantha Burdick, Resource Development Director for the United Way of Mid-Maine. "We get to really engage our workplace campaigns in a new way beyond just filling out a pledge card, so it's really, really fun. But also, there's also so much food insecurity in our service area, and we're always trying to address that and find ways to address it."

They estimate over 5,000 pounds of food was collected.

We're told the teams were very competitive trying to win the awards.