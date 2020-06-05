Thousands of people in Guilford as President Trump visits Puritan Medical Products

Authorities estimate at least 5,000 people packed the streets of Guilford Friday.

They were trying to get a glimpse of President Trump as he made his way to Puritan Medical Products.

The majority of people there back the president, but not all were happy about his visit.

Supporters and protesters alike gathered in Guilford Friday to witness President Trump’s visit.

The crowds in the small Piscataquis County town raised some concerns for folks on both sides amid the coronavirus Pandemic.

Barry Knight from Elliotsville, commented, “Coronavirus? Unfortunately yes I do, because there is only one confirmed case in the entire county and he’s going to attract a thousand or more people here to our small town.”

Brian Levensailor, a Guilford resident had this to say: “I don’t agree with the protesters coming here from other areas, bringing their issues here.”

Some were protesting both the Black Lives Matter movement as well as the President’s trip.

Guilford resident Carl Lydon was asked why he came out to see what was happening. "Because I’ve never been to a protest before and I didn’t go to him, he came to me.”

The number of supporters clearly outweighed the number of protesters and it did get heated at times between the two groups.

Many of the supporters said they wanted the focus to remain on the significance of the President coming to their rural community.

“This is the biggest day in Guilford’s history. It is the one and probably only time a sitting U.S. president is going to come to this town. Whether you agree with his policies or not, you should at least respect the magnitude of this visit.”

“It’s huge, I mean it’s like a once in a lifetime event.”

“It’s just awesome, it really is. It’s never happened you know? And for him to be coming here I mean it’s fantastic, it gives us people a place on the map. These people jumped up and did what was needed for the COVID, and he’s coming to thank us.”