Thousands of dollars raised in Bangor for Ronald McDonald House Charities

A luncheon in Bangor Wednesday raised thousands of dollars for families going through tough times.

More than a hundred people turned out for Purses with Purpose.

It's a major fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Businesses and people donated purses and other items to be auctioned off.

The non-profit relies on public funding to help families who need a place to call home while a child is getting medical treatment.

We're told through the event, which included a silent and live auction, they raised $14,000.

"It costs $75 per night per room to run our programs so all the money that's raised will go into the houses to utility bills and stocking food and different things like that," said Rachael Severance, RMHC Marketing Coordinator.

WABI TV5's Emily Tadlock was the emcee of the event.

This is the first time Purses with Purpose has been held in Bangor.

The event has been hosted in Portland for the last 13 years.

